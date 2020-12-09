Births, Nov. 19-30

Nov. 19: A daughter, Isabel Jo, to Samantha and Ben Ebner of Cameron.
Nov. 23: A son, Dawson Martin Rokotz, to Stephanie Toland and Daryl Rokotz of Turtle Lake. A son, Jayce Zachary Parker, to Taylor Gibbs and Cole Parker of Ladysmith.
Nov. 26: A son, Elliott Marshall, to Kari and Nathan Wirth of Rice Lake.
Nov. 30: A daughter, Maisyn Faith Donald, to Amber Peiffer and Ryan Donald of Chetek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.