Births, Nov. 19-30

Nov. 19: A daughter, Isabel Jo, to Samantha and Ben Ebner of Cameron.

Nov. 23: A son, Dawson Martin Rokotz, to Stephanie Toland and Daryl Rokotz of Turtle Lake. A son, Jayce Zachary Parker, to Taylor Gibbs and Cole Parker of Ladysmith.

Nov. 26: A son, Elliott Marshall, to Kari and Nathan Wirth of Rice Lake.

Nov. 30: A daughter, Maisyn Faith Donald, to Amber Peiffer and Ryan Donald of Chetek.

