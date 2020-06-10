May 29: A daughter, Fiona Grace, to Kaily and Eric Bauman of Chetek.
May 30: A son, Ezra C., to Esther and Christy Burkholder of New Auburn. A daughter, Kellari Jaymz Albert, to Kari and Kelly Lowe of Luck/Big Round Lake.
May 31: A son, Christian Michael, to Mariah and Alex Cox of Rice Lake.
June 5: A son, Jacob Lawrence, to Morgan and Jacob Ebner of Tony.
