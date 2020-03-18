March 6: A son, Everett Christian, to Brittany and Garrett Magnuson of Exeland.
March 9: A daughter, Olivia Mae Robertson, to Lisa Sutten and Michael Robertson Jr. of Ladysmith. A daughter, Raelynn Rose LaVick, to Katherine Hammerel and Jesse LaVick of Hayward.
March 11: A daughter, Lilia Rosana-Mae, to Karley and Vincent DePatto of Cumberland.
March 12: A son, Bentley Jordan, to Teryona Ladwig and Nicholas Long of Exeland.
March 13: A daughter, Aubree Renee, to Alyssa and Ty Frisbie of Spooner. A son, Matthew Michael, to Alyssa and Samuel Peterson of Bloomer. A son, Easton Martin-Richard Bakalars, to Rochelle Hendricks and Ethan Bakalars of Rice Lake.
