March 16: A son, Anthony Charles Totsohnii, to Philana and Nicholas Melton of Shell Lake.
March 18: A daughter, Lyla Zephyr Rusin, to Leatric Gallery and Zachary Rusin of Spooner.
March 22: A son, Austin Louis Mehsikomer, to Michelle Hana and Kenneth J. Mensikomer of Spooner. A son, Noah John, to Julie and Adam Rogers of Birchwood.
March 23: A daughter, Avery James, to Laura and Casey Holden of Cameron.
March 25: A daughter, Zandyr John Hoch, to Alissia Isham and Christopher Hoch of Eau Claire.
March 26: A daughter, Reese Marie, to Jamie and Jason Herdahl of Cameron.
