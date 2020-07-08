Births, June 26-July 2

June 26: A daughter, Birklie Joe Jensen, to Riley Hess and Zachary Jensen of Shell Lake.

June 27: A son, Emmett John-Tayfield Larson, to Amanda Ritchie and Matthew Larson of Rice Lake.

June 29: A daughter, Violet Annette Wickware, to Melissa Aekerman and Allan Wickware of Sarona. A son, Granger Allen Kreier, to Sarah Kruger and Chase Kreier of Barron.

July 1: A daughter, Ramona Shalom, to Kate and Luke Gronning of Shell Lake.

July 2: A son, Jaxxon Carroll, to Kayla and Jeffrey Workman of Barron.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments