Births, June 21-24

June 21: A son, William Christopher Amdahl, to Olivia Bauer and Justin Amdahl of Ladysmith. A daughter, Clara Margaret, to Katrina and Lucas Hanson of Cameron.
June 22: A son, Stephen Collins Gullickson II, to Chanel Babin and Cody Gullickson of Spooner. A son, Andres Ray Rodriguez, to Karianne Nelson and Joshua Rodriguez of Almena. A daughter, Blakelee Harper Halverson, to Jessica Tomesh and David Halverson of Rice Lake. A daughter, Evelyn Jane, to Amanda and Cory Svoma of Rice Lake.
June 23: A son, Christopher Scott Hagen, to Crystal Crouse and Max Hagen of Conrath.
June 24: A son, Landon Arthur Radermacher-Barber, to Mikala Radermacher and Andrew Barber of Hayward.
