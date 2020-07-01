Births, June 21-24

June 21: A son, William Christopher Amdahl, to Olivia Bauer and Justin Amdahl of Ladysmith. A daughter, Clara Margaret, to Katrina and Lucas Hanson of Cameron.

June 22: A son, Stephen Collins Gullickson II, to Chanel Babin and Cody Gullickson of Spooner. A son, Andres Ray Rodriguez, to  Karianne Nelson and Joshua Rodriguez of Almena. A daughter, Blakelee Harper Halverson,  to Jessica Tomesh and David Halverson of Rice Lake. A daughter, Evelyn Jane, to Amanda and Cory Svoma of Rice Lake.

June 23: A son, Christopher Scott Hagen, to Crystal Crouse and Max Hagen of Conrath.

June 24: A son, Landon Arthur Radermacher-Barber, to Mikala Radermacher and Andrew Barber of Hayward.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments