Births, June 18-20

June 18: A daughter, Alice Mae Burke, to Laura Fowler and Zach Burke of Cumberland.

June 20: A son, Zachariah Paul Allen, to Danielle and Zachariah Zook of Rice Lake. A daughter, Sadie Brooke, to Lendra and Justin Miller of Arland.

