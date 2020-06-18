June 1: A son, Brohdy, to Maverick Losey of Cameron.

June 8: A son, Jaxon Robert, to Sierra and Jake Bradway of Cameron.

June 9: A son, Jack Elliot, to Nicole and Chad Van Eck of Spooner. A daughter, Lillian Kinsley, to Kayla and Matthew Secore of Rice Lake.

June 10: A daughter, Penelope Drew, to Megan and Zachary Ray of Spooner.

June 12: A son, Ronald Peter, to Samantha and Timothy Wilson of Shell Lake.

