Births, July 7-10

July 7: A daughter, Amelia Kay Schultz, to Alex O’Donnell and Jordan Schultz of Holcombe.

July 8: A daughter, Paisley Christine, to Mikayla and Michael Sclos of Rice Lake.

July 10: A son, Kademin Joshua, to Ashly and Josh Wahlstrom of Rice Lake.

