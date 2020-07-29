Births, July 16-22

July 16: A daughter, Freya TreePitchaya, to Treedora and Cory Heldt of Rice Lake. A daughter, Ellie Kristine, to Cassandra and John Niederhauser of Dallas.

July 18: A daughter, Lyza Lee, to Abigail and Jacob Agler of Chetek.

July 19: A daughter, Everly Rose, to Samantha and Justin Randall of Rice Lake.

July 22: A daughter, Kellen Albert Oustigoff, to Marisa Churchill and Tristen Oustigoff of Webster.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments