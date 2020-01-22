Jan. 10: A daughter, Katana Skieannah, to, Crystal and Eric Jones of Rice Lake.
Jan. 12: A son, Ernest Stephen, to Lisa and Joel Henkel of Rice Lake.
Jan. 13: A son, Hunter Alan, to Tamara and Chris Richardson of Weyerhaeuser.
Jan. 15: A daughter, Elondra Izett, to Kayelon and Matthew Murphy of Rice Lake. A son, Harrison Craig Lehmann, to Antonia Voeltz and Chad Lehmann of Cumberland.
Jan. 16: A son, Dakota Waylon-John McNitt, to Jessica Janusch and Aaron McNitt of Cumberland.
Jan. 19: A daughter, Charlee Raye Kees, to Cassandra Jacobson and Wesley Kees of Ladysmith.
