Jan. 28: A daughter, Blair Mary, to Jaimi and Anthony Czekalski of Rice Lake.

Jan. 29: A son,  Colt Jackson, to Nicole and Brad Dostal of Haugen.

Jan.  30: A son, Aaren John Schutz, to Chantel Lohmeier and Justin Schutz of Spooner.

Feb. 1: A daughter, Annika Voelker, to Katya Alcaraz-Voelker and Abraham Voelker of Rice Lake.

