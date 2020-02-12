Feb. 2: A daughter, Huntleigh Marie, to Haileigh and Joe Hanson of Cameron.
Feb. 3: A daughter, Avery Jean, to Breanna and Ben Larson of Chetek. A daughter, Destiny Shephann Walker, to Natasha Walker and Mark Kuehn of Chetek. A daughter, Amelia Jean, to Crystal and Jonathan Myer of Rice Lake.
Feb. 5: A son, James Matthew Schaffner, to Bailey Aherns and Anthony Schaffer of Chetek.
