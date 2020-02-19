Feb. 6: A daughter, Felicity Elice, to Mary and Joseph Rodewald of Rice Lake.
Feb. 7: A son, Waylon James, to Lauren and Tyler Lindsey of Rice Lake.
Feb. 8: A daughter, Madison Rae, to Mariah and Packer Makinia of Ladysmith.
Feb. 11: A daughter, Brooks Wayne, to Matalya and Elliot Waterhouse of Barron.
A daughter, Dream Alizay, to Morgan and Nicholas Kearns of Radisson.
