Feb. 25: A daughter, Violet Elizabeth, to Alex and Kevin Austin of Spooner.
Feb. 26: A daughter, Lennon Lee, to Sandy and Dave Hegeholz of Ladysmith.
Feb. 28: A son, Jacob Daniel Nordman, to Victoria Crowe and Jacob Nordman of Luck. A son, Landyn Timothy Eyman, to Cassie Czappa and Dakota Eyman of Rice Lake.
March 3: A son Kentyn C. Gruszczynski, to Casie Wikaryasz of Bruce. A daughter, Adalynn Lucy Sarnstrom, to Nicole Vasseur and Thomas Sarnstrom of Glen Flora.
