Births, Dec. 7-23

Dec. 7: A daughter, Addie Ann, to Stacey and Mike Lehman of Rice Lake. A son, Eli Maki, to Bianca and Cristian Lung of Rice Lake. A daughter, Melina Lorraine/Susan, to Mary and Jacob Richey of Shell Lake.

Dec. 9: A daughter, Aubrey Jane, to McKenzie and Bryce Teschendorf of Ladysmith.

Dec. 16: A daughter, Bailey Marie, to Lacy and Paul Groth of Cameron.

Dec. 18: A son, Khalen James, to Karilee and Denton Wiebe of Almena. A daughter, Kylee Belle,to Taryn and Jonathan Kanagy of Barron.

Dec. 19: A son,  Jack William, to Kasey and Tony Bergman of Rice Lake.

Dec. 21: A daughter Laura Leigh Joy, to Meggen and Lance Loew of Birchwood.

Dec. 23: A daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth, to Courtney and Blake Paul of Cameron.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments