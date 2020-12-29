Births, Dec. 7-23

Dec. 7: A daughter, Addie Ann, to Stacey and Mike Lehman of Rice Lake. A son, Eli Maki, to Bianca and Cristian Lung of Rice Lake. A daughter, Melina Lorraine/Susan, to Mary and Jacob Richey of Shell Lake.
Dec. 9: A daughter, Aubrey Jane, to McKenzie and Bryce Teschendorf of Ladysmith.
Dec. 16: A daughter, Bailey Marie, to Lacy and Paul Groth of Cameron.
Dec. 18: A son, Khalen James, to Karilee and Denton Wiebe of Almena. A daughter, Kylee Belle,to Taryn and Jonathan Kanagy of Barron.
Dec. 19: A son, Jack William, to Kasey and Tony Bergman of Rice Lake.
Dec. 21: A daughter Laura Leigh Joy, to Meggen and Lance Loew of Birchwood.
Dec. 23: A daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth, to Courtney and Blake Paul of Cameron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.