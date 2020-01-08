Dec. 19: A son, Leo Jacob Mussehl, to Anna Hargrave and Tyler Mussehl of Ladysmith.

Dec. 20: A son, Maxwell Alan, to Autjima and DeWayne Seeger Jr. of Clayton.

Dec. 22: A son, Tannen James-Bradley, to Jacquelyn and Aaron Cook of Rice Lake.

Dec. 24: A son, Abel Francis Kothrade, to Kylie Summerlin and Jared Kothrade of Rice Lake.

Dec. 25: A daughter, Savannah Anne Brummond, to Ashley Buss and Michael Brummond of Cameron.

Dec. 27: A daughter, Autumn Jo Huntington, to Mariah Friberg and Jake Huntington of Cumberland. A daughter, Marley Rose, to Aryn and Jason Sather of Bruce.

Dec. 28: A daughter, Bexley Lynn Stabenow, to Mariah Behnke and Austin Stabenow of Barron.

Dec. 29: A son, Bryson Lee James Baker, to Amber Doller and Patrick Baker of Rice Lake.

Jan. 2: A son, Blake Dale Dodge, to Angel Dodge and Joel Killen of Cameron. A son, Brodin Lael Johnson, to Amanda Haile and Lael Johnson of Cameron.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments