April 3: A daughter, Hayzlee Joy, to Micah Homesky of Cumberland.

April 7: A daughter, Rylee Rae Lipke, to Megan Nenneman and Shelden  Lipke of Barron.

April 8: A son, Carson Allan Makovsky, to Jessica Stoneberg and Cody Makovsky of Hawkins.

April 13: A daughter, Brinley Marie, to Katie  and Paul Marshall of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments