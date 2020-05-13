April 29: A daughter, Aletheia Joy, to Kate and Erik Hill of Rice Lake.

May 3: A son, Wayne Jay, to Mallery and Andrew Rappel of Spooner.

May 7: A daughter, Royal Promise Braddix, to Kara Lowe and Aaron Braddix of Cumberland.

May 9: A daughter, Sydney Jo, to Paris and Shawn Amundson of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments