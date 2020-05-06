April 24: A son, Remington Thomas Elcombe, to Amber Hammerel and Joshua Elcombe of Hayward.
April 27: A daughter, Kaleya Maye Boettcher, to Ryanne Eagleman and Brenden Boettcher of Cumberland.
April 28: A daughter, Natalie Grace Wilcox, to Alissa Ward and Anthony Wilcox of Prairie Farm.
