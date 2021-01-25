The annual Birkie Trail Tour, a chance for skiers to try out the course prior to the 2021 Birkebeiner events, will be held Sunday, Jan. 31, starting and finishing at the Birkebeiner trailhead in the town of Cable.
The Tour will make a 43-kilometer counter-clockwise loop, following the Birkie Skate Trail south to Highway OO, then looping back north on the Birkie Classic Trail to the finish. Skiers have the option to turn back north at Timber Trail Aid Station, making a 14-kilometer Tour, or at Firetower to make 26-kilometer Tour.
The course will be marked exactly as the 2021 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races.
Drive-up bib pick-up will occur at the Birkie trailhead from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. There will be no on-site registration, but registration will be available online until 10 a.m.
Skiers can start their tour anytime between 8 and 11 a.m.
The course will be patrolled throughout the day by Birkie Trail Ambassadors. These volunteers have a lot of Birkie Trail experience and can assist with waxing and share their knowledge of the trails and races.
The Tour will be supported with three aid stations along the course. Each station will have self-serve hydration options — just as skiers will see at the 2021 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon. Skiers should bring their own hydration vessel. No cups will be available.
After skiing, participant can enjoy a snack bag from the Northern Lakes Cooperative Cenex Corner Deli and a beverage from Earth Rider Brewery, the official beer of the Birkie. The snack bag is intended for participants to take to their vehicle.
The maximum time to finish a tour is six hours.
In order to meet the cutoff times, a skier skiing the 46K course needs to start at 9 a.m. and ski eight kilometers per hour, including stops.
The Birkie Tour has teamed up with another legendary American ski race, the Seeley Hills Classic, to have a full weekend of skiing. Held on Saturday, Jan. 30, the Seeley Hills Classic offers 22 kilometer and 42 kilometer distances on the Birkie Trail starting and finishing at the Highway 00 Kortelopet stadium.
