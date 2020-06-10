Birchwood's 57th annual Bluegill Fest 2020 cancelled

The Birchwood Lions Club posted the following on Facebook this week:
To our community members and supporters: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 57th Annual Bluegill Festival on July 17-19, 2020. This is a first for the Birchwood Lions Club and the decision was not taken lightly.
Through careful consideration, this decision was made for several reasons, but with the health and safety of our community being a top priority.
The Birchwood Lions Club is focused on providing service to our small community. We strive to ensure that needs in our community are met where they are needed. Keeping that as our top priority, we also must take this time to ensure that we keep our neighbors, friends, family, and members healthy and safe. We are disappointed, but we also know that to serve our community right now we must protect them from potential harm.
We are extremely thankful for the community support that is required to plan an event like this each year. We also appreciate our many sponsors that support the festival as well. Many hands go into the planning and completion of this event, often many that do so without thought of recognition. But please know that you are all greatly appreciated.
Although the festival will not be happening this year, we will be focusing on other upcoming events this fall and winter. We hope you stay safe and healthy and plan on next year’s Bluegill Festival being better than ever.
Bluegill Festival buttons are currently available at local area businesses in Birchwood. Bluegill Festival booklets and commemorative pins will also be available soon.
