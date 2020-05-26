Birchwood School will be offering Zoom open houses on Tuesday, May 26, at the Bobcat Virtual Academy, Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School and Birchwood Public Montessori. All three options are free to families enrolling in the Birchwood School District.
Individuals interested in attending via Zoom should email principal, Jeff Stanley, at jstanley@birchwood.k12.wi.us or call 715-354-3471 to request a Zoom invitation.
• Bobcat Virtual Academy is from 6 – 6:30 p.m. BVA is a unique virtual charter school that takes the best of virtual learning and combines it with the best of a small, quality school community. Open to Grades K -12
• Birchwood Public Montessori is from 6:30 – 7 p.m. BPM is a child-focused environment built on the Montessori philosophy that understands, supports, and honors the child as an individual. BPM serves students in Grades Pre-6 in three multi-age classrooms.
• Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School is from 7 –7:30 p.m. BBHCS is a project-based school designed for students in Grades 7-12. Flexible structure, technology, collaboration and low student-to-teacher ratio allows it to provide a custom, student-led education that fits each individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.