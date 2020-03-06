Birchwood check

High School Student Council members, Sophomores Chloe Streit (left) and Payton Schultz (right), stand with Coach Senn.

The Birchwood HS Student Council, with the help of the Birchwood and Mellen communities, raised $1,700 to be presented to the Northwoods School District. The money was raised for a scholarship fund that was set up for Paul Vaara. Mr. Vaara was the 5th grade teacher and softball coach who died suddenly and leaves behind two school-aged daughters. Mr. Senn presented the check to the Northwoods Athletic Director, Curt Zamzow, on March 4. The Birchwood community puts their hearts out to their sister small community in their time of need and hopes this helps the family and community remember their teacher, coach, husband, and father. 

