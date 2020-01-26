Birchwood split a girls-boys doubleheader with Flambeau in East Lakeland basketball Friday night in Birchwood.
The Birchwood girls opened with a 63-18 loss to the Falcons, dropping the Bobcats' record to 5-3 in the East Lakeland and 5-8 overall. The East Lakeland's first-place Flambeau Falcons stayed undefeated in the conference at 7-0 and are 8-4 overall.
The Birchwood boys kept their hold on first place in the East Lakeland with a 77-66 win over Flambeau. The Bobcats ran their record to 7-1 in the conference and 10-3 overall. Flambeau drops to 2-5 in the East Lakeland and 4-8 in all games.
Birchwood plays another conference doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Lake Holcombe, with the boys game scheduled for 5:45 p.m., and the girls game for 7:15 p.m.
See the Jan. 29 Rice Lake Chronotype for complete coverage of Birchwood basketball, including photos from Friday's action vs. Flambeau.
