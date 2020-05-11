Bikers (copy)

Motorists are reminded to watch for cyclists, who have equal rights to the road.

 Terrell Boettcher

As the weather warms up, we are all ready to be outside and riding bikes is a great way to get out and about and enjoy the fresh air! Be sure to follow proper bike safety to keep all in the family safe. 

Wearing a helmet while on a bicycle can cut your risk of suffering a head injury in half, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Pediatricians recommend children always wear a helmet while bicycling. To make sure children are in the habit of wearing helmets, parents should lead by example, and wear a helmet themselves.

In addition to wearing a proper helmet, here are a few helpful tips and reminders:

  • Be attentive, making sure to avoid other bicyclists, vehicles or other hazards, such as potholes
  • Use appropriate hand signals
  • Follow all traffic signals
  • Wear bright clothing
  • Don’t wear loose fitting clothing and make sure shoelaces are tied
  • Apply sunscreen to avoid sun burns when out riding bikes. 
  • Avoid riding at dusk or at night when it is difficult for others to see you.

Be sure to follow proper social distancing protocol if you are out in public by keeping physical space between yourself and others. 

Your Prevea Pediatrician can answer any questions you have about bike riding and other safety topics. Or, visit www.healthychildren.org for more information. 

To schedule an appointment with a pediatrician or health care provider at the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, please call (715) 719-0662 or visit prevea.com/RiceLake.

