Big Band Bash at the Elks Lodge

A Big Band Bash is Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rice Lake Elks Lodge 1441, 36 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.
From 6-7 p.m., it features the Rice Lake High School Gold Jazz Ensemble and the JAWS Vocal Ensemble.
From 7-9 p.m., it features the Dean’s List jazz ensemble.
The public is invited to a night of great music.
