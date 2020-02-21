Big Band Bash at the Elks Lodge

The Dean's List Orchestra will close out the Big Band Bash at the Elks Lodge.

A Big Band Bash is Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rice Lake Elks Lodge 1441, 36 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.

From 6-7 p.m., it features the Rice Lake High School Gold Jazz Ensemble and the JAWS Vocal Ensemble.

From 7-9 p.m., it features the Dean’s List jazz ensemble.

The public is invited to a night of great music.

