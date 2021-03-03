During the National Prayer Breakfast President Biden encouraged Americans to respect “their fellow human beings.”
It would appear by Biden’s comment at the National Prayer Breakfast that he doesn’t consider the unborn human beings since shortly after taking office he was busy signing executive orders to undo many of the pro-life actions taken in the last four years. Biden’s administration may be the most pro-abortion administration we have ever seen in America.
Biden’s pick of Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services [HHS] secretary shows just how pro-abortion he is. During the 24 years Becerra served in congress he received a 100% rating on his voting from Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League [NARAL]. Since becoming CA attorney general in 2017, he has repeatedly used his position to advocate for abortion. In a Jan. 13, 2021, opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, James Piereson and Naomi Schaefer assert that Becerra has taken steps to attempt to force organizations such as pro-life pregnancy centers and religious groups to violate their principles “in favor of his own ideological mission.” They go on to state “He holds many views of this kind well outside the American mainstream and would have broad discretion to act on them as HHS secretary.”
According to a January 2021 poll by the respected Marist College polling firm, 77% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose tax payer-funded international abortions. Seventy-six percent, including a majority who identify as pro-choice, want significant restrictions on abortion. The Biden administration is out of touch with the American people regarding abortion. The Marist poll shows the majority of Americans respect all human life, born and unborn. It is sad that the unborn are not recognized as fellow human beings by so many in this administration.
Connie Ripplinger
Cameron
