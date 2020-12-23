Bethlehem revisited

Weather Alert

...HIGHLY IMPACTFUL SYSTEM TO BRING A LIST OF HAZARDS TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A significant change in the weather is coming this afternoon. Heavy snow, with blizzard conditions have begun in western Minnesota. Snow will continue to spread east this morning, reaching the Twin Cities early this afternoon. Temperatures will plummet this afternoon, falling below zero overnight. This will turn the rain to heavy snow very quickly early this afternoon across eastern Minnesota. Wet conditions, heavy snow, and temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in a flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through tonight. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect today and tonight west of a line from Mille Lacs Lake to Waseca, including the western Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this afternoon and tonight along I-35 from Faribault County north to Chisago and Kanabec counties east to Barron County, including the remainder of the Twin Cities metro. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until tonight for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total accumulation will range from 5 to locally 9 inches across east central Minnesota, 3 to 6 inches across western Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph will develop behind the cold front. Gusts of 60 mph are possible across western Minnesota, with 50 to 55 mph gusts farther east. Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected. Travel will become very dangerous today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 25 below to 40 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&