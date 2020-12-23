Bethlehem revisited

Mary and Joseph had surely passed the castle of the Idumean king as they fulfilled the command to return to the city where Joseph was born. Pregnant or not, they must travel to the hometown of Joseph, or face the consequences for not obeying the census orders. Finding no room for the expectant mother, they located a manger. The Creator of the universe would sleep that silent night in a feeding trough.
It was an evening that was midnight clear when the angels arrived. I can imagine that the sudden appearance of a heavenly host hovering above the sheep pasture would startle anyone — even Norwegians. There is no record of the sheep exhibiting any fear, but the shepherds were very afraid.
They were told by the angels to put away their fears and make haste to Bethlehem where they would locate a special baby identified as “wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” The city was close by and they knew that a manger would be located inside of a cave where animals were brought out of the night and into a place of safety. So the shepherds scampered to the City of David.
The glory of the Lord had surrounded them in the field and that is not easily forgotten.
Savior — yes that is the very word the angel had spoken.
Messiah — that is the other name given to them. This child was the anointed one.
It must have been hard to grasp. Perhaps Mary was leaning against the shoulder of her husband when the sheep farmers entered the darkness of the room. The ceiling was blackened from the thousands of torches that had, one night at a time, illuminated the rocky walls, and surely once again would lead them to the manger where Jesus the Messiah rested in the manger.
“We don’t mean to intrude, but some angels told us to come here and find the Savior—Christ the Lord.”
Well, it must have been something like that. The thoughts that filled the minds of Mary and Joseph are not recorded for us, but we are told that they were treasured in the heart of the mother.
So what forced the occasion? The answer is a sin-sick world. God says our lives are filled with darkness—we steal, curse, cheat, gossip, kill, back stab, and covet — and a thousand things more. We need a Savior.
If you believe that Jesus, the virgin born Son of God, is the Messiah, that he was born to die for your sins, that he was raised from the dead, and if you will confess this good news with your mouth then you are close to the kingdom of God.
If the shepherds went out from the cave and told this good news to the surrounding community, then so should we.
