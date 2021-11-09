Bethany Lutheran Church of Rice Lake will be offering a special blessing for all veterans and active military personnel who have, and are, protecting America's freedoms, including the freedom of religion, on Sunday at its 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services. Pastor Sue Eidahl will share the message. All friends and neighbors are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.