Bethany members make aprons for orphanage

Members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake are keeping busy during the COVID-19 outbreak with 90 aprons cut and ready to sew. These will go to the West Haven staff at the orphanage in Jamaica, where a staff of 80-90 care for about 100 young people with special needs, according to Lenae Sovacool. "The Bethany folks are awesome about joining this project," she said. "We also hope to have our Umpteenth Annual Mission Jamaica Garage Sale in August."
