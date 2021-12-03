Bethany Lutheran welcomes new lead pastor

There is a new lead pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. He is the Rev. Arthur C. Bergren, but he goes by Pastor Arthur. He is married to Jennifer Prinz, who is regional representative of a church-related benefits company. He has three adult children: Erik, 18, Caroline, 20, and Laura, 24.
As third-generation clergy, Bergren has served a variety of congregations as the lead pastor. Most recently, he served as the lead pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, Iowa. Outside of his vocation, Bergren enjoys musky fishing, dining at supper clubs, cribbage and time with his wife.
In his first sermon, Bergren shared how he has come full circle at Bethany, as 20 years ago, he was invited and encouraged to interview at Bethany. Due to life’s circumstances, he sadly declined. He always wondered, “what if?” He was thrilled to be given a second chance.
