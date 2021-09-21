At the September meeting of the Barron County Retired Educator’s Association, the 2020-2021 AARP/NRTA Community Service Award was presented to Stan Bergum by Keith Kolpack, president of the local educator organization.
In the years since he retired as an agriculture instructor from Rice Lake Area School District, Bergum has spent countless hours working with the Great Lakes Forestry Museum and National Lumbering Hall of Fame Park, which is located adjacent to the boat landing just south of the Main Street bridge in Rice Lake. He was instrumental in planting and identifying 25 trees native to northern Wisconsin; obtaining a grant for the installation of two fishing piers; working with the City of Rice Lake to provide a paved walkway; and installing two kiosks depicting the history of the park and fish species native to Rice Lake.
Most recently, Bergum helped with the dismantling and reconstruction of a mid-1800s log cabin, which is now located in the Lumbering Hall of Fame Park. This cabin will eventually house more historical artifacts that will help tell the story of the lumbering industry in the Rice Lake area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.