Bergum

Keith Kolpack presents Stan Bergum with community service award.

 Photo submitted

At the September meeting of the Barron County Retired Educator’s Association, the 2020-2021 AARP/NRTA Community Service Award was presented to Stan Bergum by Keith Kolpack, president of the local educator organization.

In the years since he retired as an agriculture instructor from Rice Lake Area School District, Bergum has spent countless hours working with the Great Lakes Forestry Museum and National Lumbering Hall of Fame Park, which is located adjacent to the boat landing just south of the Main Street bridge in Rice Lake. He was instrumental in planting and identifying 25 trees native to northern Wisconsin; obtaining a grant for the installation of two fishing piers; working with the City of Rice Lake to provide a paved walkway; and installing two kiosks depicting the history of the park and fish species native to Rice Lake.

Most recently, Bergum helped with the dismantling and reconstruction of a mid-1800s log cabin, which is now located in the Lumbering Hall of Fame Park. This cabin will eventually house more historical artifacts that will help tell the story of the lumbering industry in the Rice Lake area.

