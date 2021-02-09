A Have a Heart, Save a Heart Benefit has been set for 2 to 10 p.m. Feb. 27 at VFW Post 8512, 201 Soo Ave. E., Almena, for 15-year-old Olivia Van Erp of Cumberland. She has had heart surgeries on Feb. 27, 2020 and again on Jan. 19. They are two of her many hospital stays since been diagnosed with Scimitar Syndrome when 5-years-old.

The benefit will include a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, $6 a plate or freewill donation featuring wings, coleslaw, various meat sandwiches and dessert. Cash or check only. Kar Jackers Entertaiment will have karaoke from 4 to 10 p.m.

For more information contact Isac at 715-671-3232.

