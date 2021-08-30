Benefit set for 18-month old Brynn Grewe

A benefit pull of tractors, trucks and semis is Sept. 4 next to the Clayton Fire Hall, put on by the Clayton Fire Department and friends, with proceeds to help pay for medical expenses for 18-month-old Brynn Grewe, daughter of Brandon and Kim Grewe and granddaughter of Roy and Gina Grewe, all of Cumberland. There will be a freewill donation at the gate.
On June 28, the toddler was taken to the hospital after having a fever and feeling unwell for just 24 hours. When events started to escalate, starting with a seizure and then going into septic shock, she was transferred to Marshfield Children's Hospital in Marshfield where it was revealed that she had a bacterial infection that was overtaking her little body. She was sedated and intubated as her body and doctors fought to get the infection under control. The infection was originally a uterine tract infection but testing found she had Stage 5 urinary reflux, which will require surgery to resolve.
When her body was struggling with infection all her blood and oxygen went to her core to save her organs, leaving extremities — hands, fingers, toes and one leg — discolored. Surgeries requiring skin grafts are likely in the future. The damage to her nerves is unknown at this time.
At the benefit, tractor registration is at 10 a.m. with the pull starting at 11 a.m. Truck registration is at 6 p.m. with the pull to begin at 7 p.m.
In addition to the pulls, the benefit will have a large online, silent auction at hansenandyoung.com, a live auction at 6:30 p.m., gun and 50/50 raffles, kids games, a bounce house, fire smoke house and more.
This is the Clayton Fire Department's 17th annual benefit. Each year proceeds are given to a deserving cause. For tractor and truck classes, and other details, go to Benefit Pull of Clayton on Facebook or call 715-641-1598.
