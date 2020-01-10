Benefit for heart/lung transplant recipient

A benefit for former Almena resident Sandra Toews is Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Mennonite School, 926 10 1/2 Ave., Barron. Voluntary monetary donations will be accepted for a barbecue chicken dinner.
The 47-year-old daughter of Gertrude Toews of Almena and the late Ivan Toews, she became seriously ill in August 2017 and was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Even though her illness left her fatigued, she continued to work toward achieving her dream of a college degree and a fulfulling career. She attended UW-Eau Claire from 2012-2018, earning a bachelor’s degree in Businese Education with a major in accounting.
Her health steadily declined until she was put on life support on Dec 2, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
On Dec. 15, she was airlifted to Stanford University Medical Center in California, where the transplant was performed. On Dec. 26, Toews received a heart and lung transplant that was successful but will require a long recovery.
Medical costs since her illness have been steep and will continue to be as she recovers. All proceeds from the benefit will go toward her escalating medical expenses.
If unable to attend, donations are accepted at Sterling Bank, 234 E LaSalle Ave., Barron, WI 54812. Or donate and/or read more about Toews on her gofundme page.
The Toews family notes, “Your contributions will be greatly appreciated and received with a grateful heart.”
