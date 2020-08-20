Owner and stylist Laurie Lien of Cameron opened Beauty and the Beast Salon on Aug. 18 at the Cedar Mall, in the former Regis Hairstylists site, which closed in January. Assisting her until school starts is her son, Jacob. She offers haircuts, perms, color, facials and some body waxing.
Lien previously worked at Pro Cuts, now Strip Tease, in the Walmart strip mall in Rice Lake, and she has rented a chair at His and Her Hair Salon of Barron. To make an appointment with her or for more information, call 715-651-4654. Her hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The salon is closed Sunday and Monday.
Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett said it has been an exciting week with one new business starting and another moving and reopening at the mall.
