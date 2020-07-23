Beach Bash set at Birchwood

The Village of Birchwood invites the public to its annual Doolittle Beach Bash on Saturday, July 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at Doolittle Park.
“It’s a fun day at the beach with DJ music, free kids prizes, free hotdogs, and a silent auction to help raise money for the park to update the basketball court and playground at Doolittle Park,” said Ashley Beffa, village clerk/treasurer.
Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20. Doolittle Park is located on Lake Chetac at Birchwood.
