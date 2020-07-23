Beach Bash set at Birchwood

Doolittle Park is located on Lake Chetac.

The Village of Birchwood invites the public to its annual Doolittle Beach Bash on Saturday, July 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at Doolittle Park.

“It’s a fun day at the beach with DJ music, free kids prizes, free hotdogs, and a silent auction to help raise money for the park to update the basketball court and playground at Doolittle Park,” said Ashley Beffa, village clerk/treasurer.

Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20. Doolittle Park is located on Lake Chetac at Birchwood.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments