The annual Beach Bash at Doolittle Park in Birchwood is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The fundraising event includes a raffle, food, prizes and DJ. Proceeds will go to Birchwood Timber Bay, a nonprofit that provides relational, emotional and spiritual support to young people.
Timber Bay director Charity Knauff oversees programs and activities for sixth- through 12th-graders. Lightkeepers, led by Sue Jostad, is for third- through fifth-graders.
"Looking for fun and adventure for your youth with caring adults mentors?" asks Knauff. "Welcome to Birchwood Timber Bay."
It is one of 14 Timber Bay community groups in Wisconsin and Minnesota. See more at timberbay.org/groups/birchwood. Or contact Knauff at charityknauff@timberbay.org or call 651-276-4496. Jostad can be reached at sue@timberbay.org.
