An American Red Cross blood drive will take place Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days in Room 110 of the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: BCGC.

