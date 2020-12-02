Be a lifeline—give blood

The Barron County Government Center’s recent blood drive donations generated overwhelming community support and all appointments had been filled long before the actual blood drive donation.
“We’ve had to turn down many people that have walked in asking to donate the day of the event as well,” said Jess Hodak, deputy county clerk. “With this in mind, we have partnered with Red Cross to schedule our first two-day blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Jan. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.”
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Employees can receive up to one paid hour of time to make a blood donation at the blood drives, Hodak added.
The Red Cross is also still testing for COVID-19 antibodies on all blood donations received and results are returned directly to the donor within a few weeks.
“This is a great way to give back to our community and help patients in need,” Hodak said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.