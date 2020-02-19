The Barron County Community Coalition, that goes by BC3 for short, is taking time this winter to recognize volunteers at all of the food pantries in Barron County. Formerly called the Safe and Stable Families Coalition, BC3 is a network of businesses, organizations and individuals working together to create healthier and safer communities in Barron County.
It specifically is working to better life in Barron County by addressing, drug and alcohol use, homelessness, mental health, unemployment, poverty and poor nutrition, all of which widely affects citizens and creates a vicious cycle of personal/family turmoil.
Each year, BC3 chooses a person, organization or group to recognize for their great work within the county or community. This year the members have chosen to recognize the hardworking volunteers of the county food pantries who are dedicated to serving their fellow community citizens when times are tough. These volunteers play an important role in being a kind, caring and committed part of their communities.
This includes two pantries in Rice Lake and one each in Barron, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland Prairie Farm-Ridgeland and Turtle Lake.
Each of the pantries will be given $50 from the coalition to use in whatever way they choose, whether providing treats for their volunteers or using it to go toward the purchase of pantry needs.
“The BC3 hopes that this in some way will recognize the valuable work that the pantry and its volunteers do within our community,” said Kathy Splett, a coalition member and UW-Madison Extension FoodWISE coordinator for Barron and Rusk counties. “The hours of hard work demonstrated by pantry volunteers does not go unnoticed but usually doesn’t get any recognition. We would like to ‘notice’ them and bring to the attention of our communities the work that they do.”
