The Barron Chamber of Commerce presents its Music in the Park summer concert series, presented on the second and fourth Wednesdays, June through August, at 6 p.m. at Anderson Park in Barron. The rain site is the Barron Hockey Arena.
The summer lineup includes Pirates, Guitars and Beachbars on June 9, hometown hero Chris Kroeze on June 23, Bluegrass by The Stringsmiths on July 14, Back to the 60s with the Git Backs on July 28, The Memories on Aug. 11 and a family fun night with a tribute to Johnny Cash on Aug. 25. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, spread out and enjoy the show.
