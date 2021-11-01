Mark Klein, commander of Barron VFW Post 8338, invites the public to a celebration of its 75th year on Saturday at noon.

The post is located at 1105 E. Division Ave. The event will have speakers from across the state and the dedication of a 40-foot flagpole near Highway 8 and a new street sign. A meal will follow the ceremony.

The flagpole will be dedicated in the memory of former Barron County resident Capt. Maurice R. Amundson, USMC, who was killed in action during the Second Battle for Guam on July 27, 1944. For his actions he was awarded the Navy Cross, an award second only to the Medal of Honor.

