Mark Klein, commander of Barron VFW Post 8338, invites the public to a celebration of its 75th year on Saturday at noon.
The post is located at 1105 E. Division Ave. The event will have speakers from across the state and the dedication of a 40-foot flagpole near Highway 8 and a new street sign. A meal will follow the ceremony.
The flagpole will be dedicated in the memory of former Barron County resident Capt. Maurice R. Amundson, USMC, who was killed in action during the Second Battle for Guam on July 27, 1944. For his actions he was awarded the Navy Cross, an award second only to the Medal of Honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.