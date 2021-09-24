The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Barron County.

Free testing will be available Saturday, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barron County Justice Center, 1420 Highway 25, Barron. Enter at the north driveway and follow the signs. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and up.

To register the day of the test visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US or register in person at arrival.

For more information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1 or text 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the state Department of Health Services website.

