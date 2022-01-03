The Barron Spotlighters theater group will hold auditions for the musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” on Jan. 10 and 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The auditions will take place at the Barron Area Community Center, and they are in need 20 men and 12 women of all different ages to play leads and minor roles.
Director Jessica Balts said, “If you aren't familiar with this show, it's definitely one you'll want to learn about. Based on the life of the real Molly Tobin/Brown, a woman who was born poor and uneducated and strove to become educated and wealthy in the late 1800s/early 1900s. She really did survive the sinking of the Titanic. Lots of singing/dancing and fighting in this show. A very energetic story that should encourage everyone who participates in (or comes to watch the show) to feel like they can accomplish anything they set their minds to!”
Those who want to participate but cannot make either audition date work are encouraged to contact the Spotlighters at 715-537-9212, email them at barronspotlighters@gmail.com, or go the Contact Us page at barronspotlighters.org.
“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” will have performances March 25-27 and April 1-3, at the Barron Area Community Center. Times for the shows are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.