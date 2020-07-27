The Barron Spotlighters have announced that auditions are Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m. for "Betty the Yeti," with performance dates set for late September and early October.
"Betty the Yeti" is a comic fantasy blend of real life and make-believe which zeroes in on the human, and not to human, issues faced by all as the protection of the planet becomes increasingly important.
"Betty's zing and tang come partly from funny characters doing and saying funny things and partly from the piquancy of real issues and ideas," notes the press release.
The show requires a cast of two men and four women and is directed by Beth Halvorson. For more information, email barronspotlighters@gmail.com or call 715-537-9212.
