The Barron Spotlighters has been presented with an opportunity and the public are part of that opportunity. It has been offered a match donation of three to one, up to $10,000. That means that if Barron Spotlighters can raise $3,333.33, it will receive an additional $10,000 from Jack Nessen and his family.
"If you can spare a few dollars, please consider donating to help make this amazing opportunity a reality," said Spotlighter president Ann Leistikow. "Time is of the essence because Jack indicated that he needs to have the match finalized prior to the end of November."
She added, "How did this happen? Well, during our last show, '100 Lunches: A Gourmet Comedy,' Jack, a long-time supporter of The Barron Spotlighters approached Dave Blumer, our vice president and concessions chair, with the offer. Jack said he loves what we do and that he is aware of the strain on resources that the pandemic put on The Barron Spotlighters. The offer is his way to help make sure The Barron Spotlighters can continue to do what we do. We were ecstatic!"
Leistkow said, "The presentation of '100 Lunches' in September was our first time back on stage since April of 2020, nearly 18 months ago. Despite being unable to do shows last year, the bills kept coming in – rent, insurance, and other ongoing expenses. This generous offer from Jack and his family will go a long way to help get us and keep us going again. Please help us take full advantage of it."
Barron Spotlighters is a 501(c)(3) organization so any donation is deductible on income taxes. Simply send your donation to The Barron Spotlighters, 800 Memorial Drive, Barron, WI 54812, and indicate that it is part of the Match Fund. That’s all you need to do. An acknowledgment of donations will be sent so it can be used as a tax deduction.
"If you have already donated, thank you," Leistikow said. "If not, please consider a donation of whatever amount you can!"
