After a hiatus of over a year due to COVID-19, the Barron Spotlighters are back.
And what better way to debut than with a hilarious comedy by Jack Sharkey and Leo Sears entitled “100 Lunches.” The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Barron Area Community Center in Barron. It continues Sept. 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 19 and 26 at 2:30 p.m.
A “gourmet” comedy, 100 Lunches isn’t too hard to digest. It takes exaggeration to its height as seven multiple related waiters, each with a different demeanor, add a touch of lunacy to the menu. Non-stop fun, romance and explosive hilarity make this an ideal show for the entire family.
Cast in the show are an amazing group of actors, some of whom have been in many Barron Spotlighters shows, and some of whom are new to the stage. The cast includes Steve DeMars and Amie Hakari from Barron, Lisa Otto from Cumberland, Liz Rucinski from Rice Lake, Lana Blumer from Chetek and Amy Kirby from Bloomer. Beth Halverson from Barron is directing.
Be assured that social distancing will be observed in the theater.
The box office will open approximately one hour before the curtain rises and reservations are not necessary. It is anticipated that ”100 Lunches” will be just the first of several productions this year.
