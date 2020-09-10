Fall Fest is underway at Barron with activities taking place Sept. 6-12. Although there is no parade this year, still taking place are the Golden Bear and scavenger hunts, with clues for each posted on Facebook; a fall decorating, photo and coloring contests, all the cash awards for the winners.
Also taking place Saturday, Sept. 12, is the Lyndon Ellefson Memorial Run/Walk, starting at 9 a.m. at the Barron Area Community Center; an online silent auction at biddingowl.com/BACC; an ATV Poker Run with 50/50 raffles; a sidewalk chalk contest along LaSalle Avenue; and the Anderson Park playground dedication at noon. See more details at the Barron Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.
