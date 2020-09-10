Baron Fall Fest underway

Synergy on the east end of Barron is among entries in the Barron Fall Fest's decorating contest.

Fall Fest is underway at Barron with activities taking place Sept. 6-12. Although there is no parade this year, still taking place are the Golden Bear and scavenger hunts, with clues for each posted on Facebook; a fall decorating, photo and coloring contests, all the cash awards for the winners.

Also taking place Saturday, Sept. 12, is the Lyndon Ellefson Memorial Run/Walk, starting at 9 a.m. at the Barron Area Community Center; an online silent auction at biddingowl.com/BACC; an ATV Poker Run with 50/50 raffles; a sidewalk chalk contest along LaSalle Avenue; and the Anderson Park playground dedication at noon. See more details at the Barron Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

